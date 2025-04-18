Puttinu walk sees 10,000 people in attendance

A record-breaking 10,000 people took part in a 20km walk early Friday morning to raise money for Puttinu Cares.

The event, marking the 20th edition of the Good Friday marathon, began at midnight in Mellieħa and saw thousands make their way on foot or by bicycle to Floriana, each contributing a €10 donation.

The walk preceded a televised Puttinu fundraising marathon. To aid the hundreds of Maltese patients who travel to the UK for medical treatment.

Over the years the charity has purchased 20 apartments near the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton. However, due to a growing need for housing closer to central London hospitals, Puttinu is now investing in new apartments, as the expenditure is expected to rise to around £30 million.

The charity telethon will last until midnight, as donations can be sent through BOV Mobile on 79499423.

More information on how one can donate can be found below.