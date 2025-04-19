Puttinu Cares raises €3.2 million in Good Friday telethon

Over €3.2 million was raised during a televised fundraiser for Puttinu Cares on Friday, as the public responded generously to ongoing calls for support.

Donations poured in steadily throughout the marathon. By 3:00pm, contributions had reached €1.8 million, growing to over €2.4 million by 10:00pm—just an hour after the event resumed in the evening. A final surge in donations during the last few hours brought the total to €3.2 million by midnight.

Before the telethon, some 10,000 people attended Puttinu Care's 20km walk. The event, marking the 20th edition of the Good Friday marathon, began at midnight in Mellieħa and saw thousands make their way on foot or by bicycle to Floriana, each contributing a €10 donation.

Puttinu Cares, founded in October 2002, is a non-profit organisation that supports cancer patients and their families. Originally focused on helping children receiving treatment abroad, the charity has since expanded to include adults as well.

Its team, made up of medical professionals and volunteers, provides emotional and practical support to families during challenging times.

The organisation also helps cover travel and accommodation expenses for patients needing treatment in the UK, ensuring both patients and their loved ones are supported throughout their journey.