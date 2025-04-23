PL announces Workers’ Day events under the theme ‘Through Work: Wealth for the Maltese’

The Labour Party has launched the programme of activities for this year’s Workers’ Day celebrations under the theme ‘Through Work: Wealth for the Maltese’ (Bix-Xogħol: il-Ġid għall-Maltin).

“It was always the Labour Party that improved working conditions in the country by introducing many important laws,” said Deputy Leader for Party Affairs, Alex Agius Saliba alonside Labour Party President Alex Scibberas during a news conference held in Valletta on Wednesday.

During the press conference, Agius Saliba spoke about the long history of Workers’ Day in Malta, which was first celebrated in 1923. He said that for some time, celebrations had also been organised together with the General Workers’ Union.

He emphasised the importance of the celebration and explained how the Labour government has made progress in improving the lives of workers over the last 12 years.

He pointed out that in 2013, there were around 8,000 people unemployed, but Malta now has the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union.

He also noted that the Labour government “returned public holidays that had previously been taken away by a Nationalist government.”

Agius Saliba also said that in Malta, Workers’ Day is not a time for protest, like in other countries, but a day to celebrate the achievements made for workers.

Labour Party President Alex Sciberras explained the meaning behind this year’s theme, saying that work produces wealth, which is then shared fairly among the people, according to their needs.

In preparation for the 1 May celebrations, Sciberras said that the Labour Party will be holding several activities, including special radio and TV programmes, with a documentary showing the history of Workers’ Day in Malta also set to be aired.

According to the party officials, the Prime Minister is expected to visit three towns, Paola, Qormi and Rabat, on 27 April, as part of the celebration events with more visits to different workplaces by members of the Labour Party taking place from 28 to 30 April.

They explained the main event will take place on 1 May with a mass meeting in Merchants Street, Valletta. Before the speeches, a march will be held from near the General Workers’ Union to Castille Square.

The mass meeting will be addressed by Prime Minister and Labour Leader Robert Abela, along with Deputy Leaders Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba.