RTK103 to end Andrew Azzopardi's radio show

Broadcaster and professor Andrew Azzopardi has announced that his radio show, on RTK103, will be coming to an end on 29 June following a decision by the church’s Beacon Media Group.

The company has opted not to renew the show’s contract, citing a strategic shift toward a format with a stronger religious focus.

On Facebook, Azzopardi expressed both his disappointment and gratitude in a Facebook post where he reflected on the impact the show has had.

“What resonates most, however, are the daily encounters with people who stop me to discuss the very issues raised on the programme — to suggest topics, to offer their personal stories, and to express their connection to the conversations I hosted.”

He described the show as “a hub of national dialogue,” where academics, officials, opinionists, and citizens came together to address current affairs. He emphasised that there was “no topic I was unwilling to explore,” attributing the programme’s credibility to its openness and inclusiveness.

Despite expressing disappointment, Azzopardi thanked Beacon Media Group for providing the platform, saying that RTK103 gave him the space to “stimulate open, honest, and difficult conversations.”

According to Azzopardi, the programme performed consistently well in Broadcasting Authority surveys and internal assessments, with Beacon Media Group’s own managers referring to it as the station’s “flagship” programme.

Azzopardi recalled an instance in which the current CEO had supported his editorial decision to resist pressure from far-right figures demanding airtime.

Last year, the Broadcasting Authority fined the church radio station for refusing to invite candidates of the far-right party Imperium Europa on Azzopardi's show. The station was also fined after Azzopardi called Norman Lowell, who is a holocaust denier, a racist.

Azzopardi extended his thanks to listeners, guests, and collaborators, and singled out Fr Joe Borg, Sylvana Debono, and Arthur Caruana for having supported and encouraged the show from its inception.

“This chapter is closed,” he concluded. “My passion for radio echoes loud and clear. This is no last dance.”

RTK thanks Andrew Azzopardi, wishes him luck

In response to Azzopardi's announcement, RTK103 explained that as it is reviewing its operations and programming, it was opting for a "fresh format" for the slot currently occupied by the programme.

"Beacon Media Group would like to thank Prof. Andrew Azzopardi for his services over the last five years, and wishes him well with other media ventures."