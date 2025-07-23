My essentials: Dorothy Bezina’s cultural picks

About

I’m a calm, life-loving person who finds joy in music, family, and connection. My belief in doing what I love has shaped my path through the arts, education, and lifelong learning, helping me grow in different directions and become more resourceful along the way. I enjoy a multifaceted career in theatre and creative production and perform regularly, locally and overseas.

Book

I’ll recommend something for singers who might be navigating self-doubt, performance anxiety, perfectionism, or the fear of judgment—whatever often clouds the pure joy of singing. Renée Fleming’s The Inner Voice. It is not a manual, but more of a portrait of the artist at work. She beautifully captures the mystery of the voice itself, how one must learn to trust their gut, recognise what works for them, and let go of what doesn’t serve them, all while walking a challenging but deeply rewarding path.

Film

I had watched The Fall (2006) by Tarsem years ago but was brought to it again recently. It follows Roy, a stuntman recovering from an accident, who spins an epic fantasy for a young girl in a hospital. An achingly beautiful film and a triumph of location scouting, filled with striking imagery and a distinct, offbeat flavour. Avoiding heavy digital effects, it embraces craft, scale, and imagination, showcasing Tarsem’s madcap vision and bold approach to filmmaking. Highly recommended for lovers of cinematic visuals.

Internet and TV

I find great value in watching vocal masterclasses on YouTube, as well as high-quality productions such as those offered by National Theatre at Home. I also enjoy browsing through creative content like interior and set design. When I’m producing something, the internet is my go-to source for costume ideas, colour schemes, and any other visual references. Today’s software and AI tools make it much easier to visualise concepts and streamline the creative process. Whenever I need to reset, anything connected to nature or wildlife has a uniquely calming effect.

Music

I have quite an eclectic taste and listen to whatever suits the mood, so I’ll mention a local favourite of mine—the album Lukanda Propaganda by Kafena. It’s one of those gems where music and lyrics genuinely enhance each other. Musically, it’s varied, current, while still holding onto a recognisably Maltese sound. The lyrics are a particular highlight—expressive, nuanced, and refreshingly sophisticated. I’m quite particular about lyrics and find that mainstream material often leans on familiar clichés. This album offers something more layered and meaningful, without ever losing its appeal.

Place

I love exploring the Scottish Highlands and never tire of it. On my most recent trip, I spent some time at Achmelvich Bay, a stunning beach surrounded by raw, unspoiled natural beauty and clear turquoise waters—a real piece of heaven. It’s a pity that our similar beaches are being stripped of their natural charm in favour of being marketed as stereotypical tropical getaways. Our annual family holidays are always great fun too. We’re quite a crowd now, and it’s a joy spending time together. We usually look for places where we can enjoy nature and escape the summer heat.