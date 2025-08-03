menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
Support Services
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Planning
Xtra
Budget 2025
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
A doctor’s shocking necessity to ask patients to lie about their abortion
National
WATCH | Planning reform is an exercise in ‘malice’
National
Landlords fatten their pockets as foreigners are treated like disposable ATM machines
Interview
WATCH | Claire Bonello: ‘Planning bills take Malta back to feudal times’
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
MFSA welcomes ESMA Peer Review on CASP Authorisation and Supervision
Tech & Gaming
Integrated GIS Flood Modelling in coastal Florida communities
Tech & Gaming
Sweden’s gambling market transitions from land-based casinos to online platforms
Business News
MFSA launches consultation on regulatory framework for Shariah-compliant sukuk
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
YoHealth signs title sponsorship deal with Malta Premier League
Football
Former Birkirkara president Victor Zammit dies
Football
Ħamrun Spartans make history with Champions League qualification after penalty drama
Other Sports
Olympic committee suspends table tennis association following probe by VO commissioner
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Music
Two voices. One stage
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Justin Amrhein’s cultural picks
Art
Wombs on Strike: Project seeks to challenge gender stereotypes on womanhood beyond motherhood
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Dorothy Bezzina’s cultural picks
More in Arts
Comment
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 3 August 2025
Editorial
Killer roads, a road safety bureau and personal responsibility
Opinions
A voluntary bank
Law Report
Cause and effect must be connected in damages cases
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 3 August 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
3 August 2025, 6:29am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.