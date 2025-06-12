MIDI confirms it is in talks with government over Manoel Island out-of-court settlement

MIDI has confirmed that it is in talks with government with the aim of reaching an out-of-court settlement over the controversial Manoel Island concession.

In a statement on Thursday, the company indicated that the initial meeting on the subject was cordial, “and there could be a reasonable basis for an amicable resolution.”

The statement comes two days after government filed a judicial protest against the company after claims that MIDI did not fulfil its contractual obligations in relation to the concession.

The judicial protest states that MIDI must pay its penalties and that government is not going to extend the timeframe by when the company is obliged to have substantially completed the project. The deadline for substantial completion is March 2026.

On Thursday, the company stated that it submitted its formal response to the judicial letter, refuting allegations of breach of concession.

“While the Company welcomes a constructive dialogue aimed at achieving an equitable settlement, it remains committed to defending its rights and interests.”

The call for the Manoel Island concession to be withdrawn snowballed after more than 29,000 people signed a petition calling for the site to be turned into a public park.