Behind the screens: Inside Soft2Bet’s Malta HQ and what drives its global growth

If you’ve played a casino game or placed a bet online in the last year, there’s a good chance you’ve interacted with a Soft2Bet-powered platform without even knowing it.

This behind-the-scenes company supports more than 30 online brands across Europe and beyond. From its base in Malta, Soft2Bet builds the systems that power those brands, keep them compliant, and make the user experience feel anything but ordinary.

So what’s happening inside the company that’s helping reshape iGaming? We went behind the screens to find out.

Why Malta? A strategic, not just scenic, choice

Soft2Bet’s headquarters aren not in Malta just for the scenery. The country has earned its place as a global hub for iGaming and for good reason.

What makes Malta the right fit for Soft2Bet?

Clear and respected regulation: The Malta Gaming Authority provides a structure that helps operators build responsibly and confidently.

A multilingual, international workforce: Malta attracts talent from across Europe. For Soft2Bet, that means better support and product localisation from within a single office.

Strong digital infrastructure: Reliable internet and fast setup make scaling smoother.

Easy access to major European markets: From Malta, Soft2Bet runs operations across Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, and other regulated territories.

Inside the Soft2Bet HQ: teams, tools, and the work that matters

The Malta office is built for teamwork. Engineers, designers, analysts, and legal advisors work side by side. There’s no rigid hierarchy. Teams collaborate directly to solve problems, build features, and ship updates fast.

Who does what?

Platform developers: Build the core system that supports multiple brands with different needs.

Gamification and UX designers: Add features like missions, challenges, and loyalty systems to make gameplay more engaging.

Data analysts and AI specialists: Monitor user behaviour, improve personalisation, and help detect risky patterns in real time.

Compliance and legal teams: Ensure each brand meets local rules and licensing requirements.

Customer Experience Teams: Provide region-specific support in multiple languages.

The 5 key elements that set Soft2Bet apart

Not every platform provider can build quickly, stay compliant, and keep the user experience top of mind. Soft2Bet makes that possible by focusing on five core strengths.

Flexible tech that scales: Operators can customise branding, payments, and user interfaces without changing the entire back end. Real gamification, not gimmicks: Players take part in missions, track achievements, and unlock new features. These tools are built into the platform, not added later. Data in real time: Analytics dashboards feed live information to teams making daily decisions. From bonus structures to fraud detection, actions are based on real-time data. Safer play by design: Soft2Bet includes features like session reminders, account controls, and self-exclusion tools to help users stay in control. Built for regulation: Soft2Bet operates with licenses from the MGA and other regulatory bodies. The company works closely with regulators to ensure market readiness.

A culture that supports the work

You would not find gimmicks in the Malta office. What you will find is a culture where people are trusted to focus on what matters.

Product designers meet regularly with compliance officers. Developers test new ideas with support teams. Feedback moves quickly. Teams can take a concept and turn it into something real in days.

“Innovation isn’t about packing in more features. It’s about building something people want to use again.”

— Sara V., UX Lead, Soft2Bet Malta

Soft2Bet also supports internal mobility. Team members are encouraged to grow into new roles and skills.

How a Soft2Bet brand gets built

Soft2Bet’s approach to brand creation is structured but flexible enough to meet different business needs.

The 6-Step brand build process:

Understand the market: Research player behaviour, product gaps, and local expectations. Create a clear UX: Design platform layout and user interface. Add smart gamification: Build in features that keep users engaged beyond first use. Set up payments and verification: Configure local payment options and KYC processes. Handle compliance: Ensure the product meets all local legal requirements. Go live and adjust: Launch, track performance, and refine as needed.

What’s next for Soft2Bet and why Malta still matters

Soft2Bet is preparing to enter new markets, expand its personalisation tools, and build new gamification features that deepen user engagement.

But no matter how far the company reaches, its foundation remains the same.

Malta is where ideas are tested, platforms are launched, and teams come together to create products that do more than just function. They adapt. They improve. They deliver.

For a closer look at how the company is approaching growth, product development, and responsible gaming from its Malta base, see the full feature published on Focus GN.

