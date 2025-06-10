Government launches legal action against MIDI over Manoel Island

Government has launched legal proceedings against MIDI after it claimed that it didn’t fulfil its obligations listed in the Manoel Island concession contract.

In a statement on Tuesday, government stated that through a legal letter presented in the Civil Court, MIDI must pay its penalties and that government is not going to extend the timeframe for the company to start its work on the project.

“Government sees this as the first step that reflects the public vow given by Prime Minister Robert Abela for the land on Manoel Island to be given back to the people.”

On Monday, Abela told MaltaToday that he did not rule out an out-of-court settlement with MIDI just one day after the company stated that it is comimtted to finding a solution for Manoel Island.

In the legal letter which was published on Tuesday, government stated that it will pursue all of MIDI’s obligations listed in the concession contract, adding that the company is not in a position to fulfil its obligations.

Calls for the concession's withdrawl and Manoel Island's transformation into a national park gained momentum after more than 29,000 people signed a petition urging the island's conservation.

After both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech initially poured cold water on the idea of turning Manoel Island into a park, the political class expressed a sudden shift an attitude towards the proposal.

Last Wednesday, MIDI denied breaking the concession agreement.