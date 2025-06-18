Sewage leak from nearby establishment contaminates sea near Qui-Si-Sana in Sliema

Sewage leaking from a faulty drainage system at a private establishment has contaminated the sea near Qui-Si-Sana on Tower Road, Sliema,

The leak has prompted health authorities to advise against bathing until further notice.

The Environmental Health Directorate, under the Superintendence of Public Health, issued the warning after foul water was found percolating into the sea, posing a potential risk to swimmers' health.

Officials from the directorate, supported by the Waste Water Unit within the Water Services Corporation, investigated the case and swiftly traced the source of the leak to a nearby property.

The area has now been cordoned off with warning signs, and bathing is not recommended while water quality remains compromised. The Environmental Health Directorate said it will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate follow-up action.

The warning will remain in place until water quality is restored. Once the site is deemed safe for swimming, the signs will be removed and the public will be informed through another press release.

This was the second similar case this year, after part of Marsaskala's St Thomas Bay was closed off for swimmers after restaurant contaminated the sea.

For further information, the public is encouraged to contact the Environmental Health Directorate on 2133 7333 (Monday to Friday, 8:00am–2:30pm) or by email at [email protected].