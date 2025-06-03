Book Review: AODHÁN by Adrian Buckle

Book 1 of the DEOS IRÆ series

AODHÁN is a mesmerising collision of dark fantasy, cosmic horror, and divine mythology that announces the arrival of a bold and distinctive voice in speculative fiction. Adrian Buckle weaves a mythopoetic narrative that is both intimate and apocalyptic, inviting readers into a world where gods have fallen, angels conspire, and the fate of existence may lie in the hands of a childlike Eldar with unfathomable power.

Atmosphere and world-building

From the haunting woods of Rashford to the divine ruins of Olympus and the storm-slicked streets beneath celestial warfare, Buckle conjures a universe steeped in decaying divinity and encroaching dread. His world is vividly layered—realms overlap, gods live among mortals, and long-lost cosmic laws are being rewritten in blood and thunder. It's a setting that feels simultaneously mythic and immediate, grounded in emotional stakes while teetering on the edge of apocalyptic revelation.

Themes and genre-bending

At its heart, AODHÁN grapples with profound questions: What becomes of gods when no one believes in them? What happens when the innocence of a child becomes the axis upon which fate turns? The book boldly explores identity, grief, trauma, transformation, and the burden of legacy—both divine and mortal. It seamlessly blends genres, merging the grandiosity of myth with the visceral intimacy of horror. Fans of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, Clive Barker’s Imajica, and the dread-soaked mythos of Lovecraft will find themselves at home.

Prose and style

Buckle’s prose is evocative and lyrical, almost incantatory. His command of tone is masterful, whether evoking the terror of cosmic forces or the raw ache of a mother’s grief. Descriptions are cinematic, lush with sensory detail: blood rains from the heavens, ravens weep with eldritch intelligence, and gods bleed poetry. There is a mythic cadence to the writing, but it remains accessible and emotionally grounded.

Characters and emotional core

Aodhán, the enigmatic boy who emerges from the ancient oak, is a compelling blend of innocence and terrifying potential. His interactions with Meredith—a grieving mother who projects her loss onto this strange child—provide a deeply moving emotional anchor. The fallen Olympians, especially Apollo, Athena, and Aphrodite, are portrayed with aching humanity, their grandeur faded but their internal struggles vivid. Even gods are broken here, and Buckle doesn’t flinch from showing the cracks.

Narrative complexity

The story is expansive, juggling multiple divine factions (Olympians, Semitic angels, Norse tricksters) with philosophical depth and emotional nuance. Yet it never feels overstuffed. The interwoven plots, shifting perspectives, and flashes of eroticism, prophecy, and existential dread create a narrative that is both intimate and epic. This is storytelling on a cosmic scale, but never at the expense of character.

Content note

The book features moments of explicit eroticism and dark, sometimes visceral horror, including themes of death, spiritual violence, and cursed intimacy. These moments are never gratuitous, serving instead to deepen the book’s thematic explorations of desire, power, and damnation.

Final verdict: 5/5

AODHÁN is a darkly luminous debut that dares to ask what it means to be divine in a dying world. Adrian Buckle delivers a narrative that is as intellectually rich as it is emotionally resonant, filled with dread, beauty, and aching humanity. For lovers of myth, horror, and the in-between spaces where gods walk among mortals, AODHÁN is an unmissable entry into a bold new saga.

AODHÁN is available now from BDL Books, inviting readers to step into a world where gods bleed and myths are reborn.