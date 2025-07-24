Government launches new road code

Government has launched a new road code written to reflect the modern realities of mobility across the islands.

This initiative aims to modernise existing guidelines and boost road safety for commuters.

The document features new rules for more recent means of transport such as e-scooters and e-bikes. The document also provides guidance for new drivers, stressing discipline and the negative effects of distractions like mobile phone use.

It also includes rules for safety, such as the correct use of seatbelts and the wearing of appropriate helmets. The document also aims to highlight essential civic values such as respect and cooperation among all who use the roads.

The road code was developed by Transport Malta in consultation with various public entities, including the Malta Road Safety Council.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett, explained that the new code is being launched alongside an educational campaign. Another campaign aimed at children will also contribute to building a more responsible culture on Maltese roads.

Bonett concluded by highlighting that this represents an "important step towards safer and more accessible roads for everyone," adding that "the value of life and the sense of safety on the roads remain constant, even if the means of transport change and evolve over time".

Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia commented on the necessity of this document.

He described the new code as "updated, based on today's realities and the future," adding that Transport Malta will launch its own educational campaign called ‘Aħsibha Darbtejn’ (Think Twice), designed to make road users more conscious of the decisions they make while traveling.