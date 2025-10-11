PN CEO pledges audited accounts by November

Nationalist Party CEO Sabine Agius Cabourdin has revealed the Nationalist Party's audited accounts are set to be published by the end of November.

Speaking on Andrew Azzopardi's programme on Campus FM on Saturday, Agius Cabourdin said auditors have been appointed and work is in progress. The accounts are expected to reveal the true extent of the party's debt, which has been estimated at between €15 million and €30 million.

The party has also not disclosed its spending during the last electoral campaign.

Agius Cabourdin, who took up the role in September, outlined a strategy focusing on internal restructuring and better management of the party's property assets.

She said the PN owns numerous underutilised properties with significant potential for generating income.

"You cannot remove the PN's debt if structurally we are not putting our house in order," she said, adding that she is conducting an internal audit to identify inefficiencies.

The CEO, a lawyer with a background in philanthropy through the Fidem Foundation, emphasised her role is purely structural rather than political. She declined invitations to participate in debates, saying this should be left to elected politicians.

When questioned about potential conflicts of interest given her husband's 35-year career in property development, Agius Cabourdin rejected the suggestion as unjust. She defended the development sector whilst acknowledging the need for sustainable planning in densely populated areas.

On the question of whether the party would need to rely on developers for funding, she said the PN recognises development as a major economic driver but insists it must be carried out sustainably.

Agius Cabourdin also addressed an old Facebook post from 2020 in which she appeared to support taxation on second cars. She clarified that she was writing as a frustrated private citizen stuck in traffic and assured that the PN will not introduce such a tax, recognising that car enthusiasm is a legitimate hobby for many people.

The CEO said there is renewed enthusiasm within the party since Borg took over as leader, praising his listening skills and down-to-earth approach. She described him as having a magnetic quality unlike previous leaders.

She stressed that publishing audited accounts is essential for restoring financial transparency and credibility to the party.