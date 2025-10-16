HSBC Malta launches SEPA Instant Payments

HSBC Bank Malta has introduced SEPA Instant Outward Payments, giving customers the ability to transfer funds across the SEPA zone in a matter of seconds, anytime, any day of the year, including weekends and public holidays.

The new service, available via the HSBC Mobile Banking App, Online Banking including HSBCnet and in-branch, enables Euro transfers to be completed in under 10 seconds, offering customers speed, security, and convenience at competitive rates.

Key benefits include:

Instant transfers – send Euro payments within the SEPA zone 24/7, with funds reaching the beneficiary in up to 10 seconds.

Ease of use (personal customers only) – ability to pay a new beneficiary through HSBC Mobile App, including a new IBAN paste function in the HSBC Mobile App simplifies input, reducing errors.

Verification of Payee (VoP) – instantly checks that the beneficiary’s name matches the account, giving customers peace of mind before confirming a payment.

Transparency and reassurance – customers receive immediate confirmation once a payment is delivered, with the option to share it directly from the app.

Competitive pricing Personal customers – transfers via HSBC Mobile App and Online Banking up to €1,000 are free, with just €1 charged for payments up to €5,000, and €4 for amounts above €5,000 Commercial customers - transfers up to €1,000 at €0.15 while transfers of €1,000.01 and over at €0.75



“SEPA Instant is a major step forward in how our customers can manage their money across Europe,” said Geoffrey Fichte, Chief Executive Officer at HSBC Malta. “By combining speed, safety, and cost-effectiveness, we are making everyday banking simpler and more efficient. This is another example of how we are investing in digital solutions that truly put our customers first, while also supporting the shift away from slower, less efficient methods of payment.”

Customers can access SEPA Instant via the “Pay and Transfer” function on the HSBC Mobile App, HSBCnet or Online Banking, or by visiting their nearest branch. More information is available at hsbc.com.mt.