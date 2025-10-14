Cyber Finance Summit 2025: Malta leads the charge on financial cybersecurity

In a landmark move toward strengthening digital defences in the financial sector, Malta is set to host the inaugural Cyber Finance Summit 2025, a major event aimed at fostering cybersecurity and digital operational resilience across Europe and beyond.

Taking place on 15 and 16 October at the prestigious Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, the Summit is organised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and is expected to welcome over 500 professionals from across the financial, regulatory, and technology landscapes.

A Strategic Platform for Cyber Resilience

As cyber threats grow in scale, complexity, and geographic reach, financial institutions face increasing pressure to adopt robust cybersecurity strategies. The Cyber Finance Summit 2025 offers a timely opportunity for stakeholders—including financial entities, ICT third-party service providers, regulators, and policymakers—to explore collaborative, cross-border approaches to managing risk and ensuring regulatory alignment.

The two-day agenda is packed with keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, all tailored to address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges in the financial sector.

Key Themes and Panel Highlights

The Summit is structured around six core themes:

1. General Threat Landscape

Exploring the impact of organised cybercrime on financial services, featuring input from Guardia di Finanza (GDF), Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA), and European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

2. Macro-Prudential Cyber Resilience

Addressing systemic risk and national-level strategies, with insights from the Central Bank of Malta (CBM), MFSA, Bank of England (BoE), and Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

3. Regulatory Developments Across Jurisdictions

A comparative look at cybersecurity regulations from the EU, UK, US, and Middle East (Dubai).

4. Cyber Resilience Supervision

Perspectives from global regulators including the MFSA, EIOPA, European Central Bank (ECB), and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

5. Third-Party ICT and Supply Chain Risks

Tackling governance and risk mitigation in an increasingly outsourced tech ecosystem, with contributions from Microsoft, Amazon, EU Oversight Framework, and BoE.

6. Innovative Technology and Digital Transformation

Delving into emerging tech’s risks and rewards, led by experts from the University of Malta (UoM), Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA), and BIS.

Beyond the main sessions, the Summit will host a dedicated exposition area—a space for networking, collaboration, and technology showcases. Attendees can explore the latest in cybersecurity tools, meet disruptive startups, and build strategic partnerships that extend far beyond the event itself.

Why You Should Attend

Whether you are a regulator, cybersecurity professional, technology provider, or financial services leader, the Cyber Finance Summit 2025 offers unmatched opportunities to:

Gain insights from top voices in cyber risk and regulation.

Learn about evolving regulatory frameworks and compliance strategies.

Engage in discussions on ICT risks, supply chain security, and emerging technologies.

Earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits to support your career development.

Register Now – Limited Spaces Available

This is a ticketed event with limited capacity. Early registration is highly recommended to secure your place at one of Europe’s most anticipated financial cybersecurity summits.

Visit https://www.mfsa.mt/events/cyber-finance-summit-2025/ to book your place.

The Cyber Finance Summit 2025 is not just about addressing today’s threats. It’s about shaping a digitally secure, sustainable financial ecosystem for the future. This summit reflects Malta’s strategic commitment to cross-border collaboration, innovation, and regulatory excellence.