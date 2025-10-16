Project Green launches Tree Planting Initiative expression of interest

Project Green has officially launched its Tree Planting Initiative, a community-focused programme aimed at supporting field and agricultural landowners by providing free trees for planting.

The state agency has opened an Expression of Interest for Participation (EOIP), inviting eligible landowners to register their interest in joining the scheme. The EOIP will remain open until 28 November 2025.

The initiative forms part of Project Green’s broader strategy to promote environmental sustainability, contribute to national green priorities, and enhance climate resilience. It also seeks to strengthen collaboration between communities and environmental stakeholders, fostering a shared sense of responsibility for the care and long-term maintenance of green spaces.

“By empowering landowners and communities to participate directly, the Tree Planting Initiative builds a collective commitment to protecting our environment,” a Project Green spokesperson said.

Participants can select from a list of native and climate-resilient tree species provided free of charge.

Eligible trees include:

Kermes Oak (Il-Balluta x-Xewwikija / Quercus coccifera)

Sandarac Gum Tree (Tal-Għargħar / Tetraclinis articulata)

Aleppo Pine (Taż-Żnuber; Tal-Prinjol; Tal-Arżnu / Pinus halepensis)

Italian Cypress (Taċ-Ċipress / Cipressus sempervirens)

Wild Olive (Taż-Żebbuġ Selvaġġ / Olea oleaster)

Fig (Tat-Tin / Ficus carica)

Carob (Tal-Ħarrub / Ceratonia siliqua)

Olive (Taż-Żebbuġ / Olea europaea s.l.)

Pomegranate (Tar-Rummien; Tal-Bullar / Punica granatum)

Black Mulberry (Tat-Tut / Morus nigra)

Project Green encourages all eligible participants to submit their expressions of interest before the closing date to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.