Maltese third most likely in EU to use generative AI tools

Malta is one of the EU’s leading countries in the use of generative artificial intelligence tools, with 46.5% of the population aged 16-74 using such technology in 2025, according to figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

The island ranked third highest among EU member states, trailing only Denmark at 48.4% and Estonia at 46.6%, in the use of AI tools capable of creating text, images, programming code and other content.

This information comes from data on the use of ICT in households and by individuals published by Eurostat.

Across the EU as a whole, nearly one in three individuals reported using generative AI during the year, with 32.7% of people aged 16-74 engaging with such applications.

According to the data, 46.5% of Maltese people use AI to generate content, while 35% of people use it for private purposes. Additionally, 29% of people use it for professional purposes and 20% in formal education settings.

Different universities in Malta have found their own ways to embrace AI. The University of Malta has embraced AI through comprehensive training programmes, MCAST has developed detailed policy frameworks, while St Martin’s has focused primarily on detection and control measures.

The statistics revealed differences in adoption levels across the bloc. At the lower end, Romania recorded just 17.8% usage, followed by Italy at 19.9% and Bulgaria at 22.5%.

Malta also recorded a 95% rate for internet access through mobile phones or smartphones, matching rates seen in Sweden, Denmark and Spain. Ireland and the Netherlands topped this category at 98%.

For internet access via tablets, Malta tied with the Netherlands at 49%, whilst Ireland led in laptop connections at 79%.

Generative AI tools can create new content, such as text, images, programming code, videos, or other data, based on available information and patterns it has learned from existing examples. To generate this content, it requires input or a prompt by the user, such as questions or instructions.