Machines helped collect 283 million plastic bottles in 2025

In 2021, Malta was among the EU’s worst countries when it comes to recycling. Four years later, Malta would recycle 283 million plastic bottles in one year alone, and all it took was a refund of 10c per bottle to the recycler.

Responding to a parliamentary question by PN MP Ian Vassallo, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said that 2025 saw the recycling of 283 million plastic bottles under the Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS).

According to BCRS, the rate of bottle collection has risen to 85%, up from 81% in 2024. Meanwhile, the rate of voucher redemption has surpassed the 98% mark.

The milestone is the latest in what has been the most effective recycling incentive on the islands. By June 2023, less than one year since the scheme’s launch consumers had successfully deposited 100 million beverage containers using the BCRS, increasing throughout the following months.

As many users expressed some degree of frustration at the new chore of recycling their plastic bottles, BCRS eventually rolled out high-capacity machine depots at various locations that can take 9,000 plastic containers, allowing consumers the convenience of depositing their plastic bottles all at once.

The scheme has also seen other tweaks to the system. The Cleansing and Maintenance Division now visits localities with a high volume of collections and collects containers directly from people’s homes, using mobile recycling machines.

This is currently being done in 32 localities and is available to people over 60 years old and Blue Badge holders.

According to Dalli, government plans to extend this service to every locality by the end of 2026.

The BCRS machines collect plastic bottles, cans and glass containers of beverages on which a 10c charge is applied at the point of sale. The charge is refunded through a voucher when the bottle is deposited in the collection machines.

Malta had a similar refund scheme in the past on glass bottles, when it was illegal to sell soft drinks in plastic containers and cans. However, the ban on plastics and cans had to be lifted after Malta joined the EU since it was deemed a limitation on competition. With plastic bottles and cans being easier to handle, manufacturers gradually phased out the glass bottles, leading to an environmental problem.

While plastic beverage containers could be recycled through the waste separation system, many still ended up in the wrong waste stream. The BCRS scheme was eventually concocted to incentivise consumers to return plastic bottles for eventual recycling.