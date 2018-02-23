Marsaskala councillor resigns from Nationalist Party

Marsaskala local councillor Charlot Cassar has resigned from the Nationalist Party, citing the need for him to be true to his values. Cassar will be staying on as an independent councillor.

“My primary duty is to be fair and just with the people that I serve. To do that, my primary loyalty is to be true to my values, which are honesty, loyalty, transparency and accountability,” read Cassar’s resignation letter.

“At this point I therefore feel that my place is no longer within the Nationalist Party.”

Cassar was vocal in his opposition of the proposed American University of Malta campus at Zonqor point, and was actively involved in the setting up of Front Harsien ODZ, along with other activists.

Last August, Cassar had requested that the PN’s administrative council discuss the future of now PN leader Adrian Delia’s candidature, after allegations in his regard published by the late Daphne Caruana Galizia.

MP Karol Aquilina and former PN treasurer leadership candidate Alex Perici Calascione both publicly thanked Cassar for his services to the party.

“The Nationalist Party has lost Charlot Cassar, a genuine person that always worked wholeheartedly for social justice and the environment,” wrote Aquilina.