Tribunal decision on Wied Ghomor development application expected Thursday

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal is to publish its final findings on Thursday on the proposed development of a disused quarry in Wied Ghomor into a five-storey private retirement home. The Planning Authority had unanimously refused the application in May 2016.

The proposed development would include a five-floor, 133-bedroom private retirement home, a gym, a restaurant, a hall and a parking area besides the creation of a road cutting through the valley from San Gwann into Victoria Gardens.

Wirt San Gwann, together with thousands of citizens, have been urging the authorities to uphold the initial decision.

They insist that Wied Ghomor is the last remaining green lung in the San Gwann, Swieqi and St Julians area.