2,245 prosecuted for smoking in prohibited public spaces in 2017

A total of 2,245 were prosecuted for smoking in public places where it was prohibited in 2017, according to Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question put to him by the Opposition’s home affairs spokesperson.

Fenech Adami also asked the minister for the number of people that had reported illegal hunting to the authorities, as well as the number of individuals that had been charged in court for the same reason in 2017.

Farrugia said that 26 reports had been received by the police, with a total of 37 people charged in court.

The minister was also asked about the number of police fixed points around Malta and Gozo, of which he said there were 48. A fixed point refers to locations were police are permanently stationed for one reason or another.