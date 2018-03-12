You can now petition Parliament to stop changes to MP pensions

The Democratic Party is asking the people to object to the proposed pension reform for MPs by signing an online parliamentary petition.

The petition forms part of a formal parliamentary mechanism that allows people to petition Parliament. The petition is found on Parliament’s website.

PD MP Godfrey Farrugia, who took the initiative, said the petition is calling for no parliamentary pension reform before all pensioners are in receipt of a decent living pension. It also calls on Parliament to give citizens a chance to voice their opinion on the matter.

The proposed changes mean that MPs will be able to receive a full two-thirds pension even after serving one term. Furthermore, MPs who fail to serve one full term will also receive a pro-rata pension.

The changes were agreed to by MPs from the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party. PD MPs Godfrey Farrugia and Marlene Farrugia are objecting.

The current rules see MPs receiving a two-thirds pension after serving at least two terms. Unlike ordinary citizens, the pension for MPs is not capped.

Anybody interested in signing the petition can do so by using Parliament’s internet platform here.