Marlene Mizzi wins MEP of the Year Award

The Labour Party said Mizzi has played a leading role in the internal market and consumer protection committee as key negotiator on several Digital Single Market dossiers

maria_pace
22 March 2018, 2:58pm
by Maria Pace

Marlene Mizzi was awarded the MEP of the Year Award during a ceremony in Brussels for her work and achievements on the internal market and consumer protection issues.

In a statement, the Labour Party said Mizzi has played a leading role in the internal market and consumer protection committee as key negotiator on several Digital Single Market dossiers.

“She has helped finalising and drafting European legislation on important issues such as net neutrality and abolishing roaming charges,” the Labour Party said.

Mizzi also worked on a strategic report on shaping the future of European standards and is one of the leading MEPs fighting for lower prices on international phone calls within Europe.

Commenting on her award, Marlene Mizzi said: “It is such an honour to win this prestigious MEP of the Year award, not only for me, but also for Malta. I am humbled that people have placed their faith and trust in me especially because I have been given this award for my contributions in the area of digital single market.

“What is particularly satisfying is that my work as an MEP leaves real impact on people’s lives and that the voice of consumers, citizens, and micro and small businesses is heard across the European spectrum and the European Parliament.”

Currently Mizzi is working on two new big legislative projects. The first one will modernise Europe’s telecom rules and the second one will digitalise public administration of all EU member states. As an S&D negotiator she is fighting to strengthen consumer rights, improving conditions for people with disabilities, providing basic and affordable internet as a universal right for all, and refining the existing emergency numbers 112.

“This award is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I will continue to represent citizens, consumers and businesses across Europe with the utmost devotion and boldness,” said Marlene Mizzi during the ceremony.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
Marlene Mizzi wins MEP of the Year Award
National

Marlene Mizzi wins MEP of the Year Award
Maria Pace
MUMN in ‘positive meeting’ with Steward Health Care
National

MUMN in ‘positive meeting’ with Steward Health Care
Caruana Galizia wins five libels over PN contracts allegation
National

Caruana Galizia wins five libels over PN contracts allegation
Matthew Agius
Brussels highlights need to address corruption to preserve Malta’s business model
National

Brussels highlights need to address corruption to preserve Malta’s business model
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe