Rapid economic growth requires a suitable cohesion policy, junior minister says

A simplified and flexible cohesion policy is needed to accomodate a fast-changing, rapidly growing, and dynamic economy, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Aaron Farrugia said.

“Let me be clear: it’s time for Brussels to cut the red tape and bureaucracy that is holding us back,” Farrugia said.

“I want cohesion funds to be as accessible as possible to applicants in Malta and to work for the benefit of all our citizens.”

Farrugia was speaking during the General Affairs Council on Cohesion Policy in Luxembourg on Thursday.

The European Commission is currently discussing the future of the cohesion policy – the EU’s strategy to promote harmonious development across its member states – from which Malta has benefitted since 2004.

But the 2017 Strategic Report on cohesion policy identified a number of issues, namely the complexity of rules and time-consuming procedures.

Member states and their communities located at the periphery, or those that do not benefit from economies of scale, would not do well with a policy constructed with a one-size-fits-all-approach, Farrugia said.