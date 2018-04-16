Church to provide €8 million property for palliative care to Hospice Movement

The church has donated a property worth €8 million for a state-of-the-earth hospice palliative care complex.

The complex, St Michael’s Hospice, will be dedicated entirely to providing comprehensive palliative care, and the first patients are expected in 2021 following refurbishment.

The Archdiocese will provide the land and buildings formerly known as Adelaide Cini Institute in St. Venera for a period of 50 years.

This will give rise to Malta’s first hospice facility which will aim to enhance the currently available palliative care services, and allow for an in-patient unit.

Day therapy services and clinics, as well as educational training courses for the continuous professional development of staff will also be delivered on the premises.

The agreement for the establishment of the hospice was signed by the Archdiocese of Malta and the Malta Hospice Movement at the Archbishop's Curia in Floriana on Monday.

The land and existing property covers a floor area of 9,000 square metres over two floors and another 6,800 square metres of outside garden area, equivalent to three football grounds.

Infrastructural works are expected to begin once the necessary permits are obtained from the Planning Authority, and the works will be carried out over a 3-year period, during which the Hospice Movement will raise funds for the project.

The agreement was signed by Administrative Secretary Michael Pace Ross on behalf of the Archbishop of Malta and by Chairperson Maria Gatt and Secretary Vincent Zammit on behalf of the Malta Hospice Movement.