What we know so far from The Daphne Project

The Daphne Project is a consortium of 45 journalists from 18 news organisations around the world that has started publishing a series of stories about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination and journalistic work.

The project was coordinated by Forbidden Stories, an investigative non-profit organisation dedicated to the completion of work started by jailed and murdered journalists.

The investigation included journalists from the Times of Malta, The New York Times, IRPI, The Guardian, Die Zeit, Direkt, France 2, La Repubblica, Le Monde, NDR, Radio France, Reuters, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Tages Anzeiger, WDR, Premieres Lignes, RNZ and the OCCRP

The stories started breaking shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, and included a number of previously unknown facts and allegations about the events surrounding journalist’s murder.

Here are the main points so far:

Chris Cardona and the Degiorgio brothers

Two witnesses who spoke independently to reporters from Radio France and France 2 said the minister visited the bar often over the weekend.

Cardona told reporters that he did not arrange to meet the suspects and could not recall whether he had met them at the bar.

One of the two witnesses said that one of the suspects was a regular at the bar and had also visited the day before he was arrested.

France 2 reports that the witness claimed Cardona had been drinking with the Degiorgio brothers at some point before the murder.

The second witness was introduced to reporters by a “high-ranking member of the Nationalist Party”.

He claimed to have seen Cardona with Alfred Degiorgio roughly one month after the murder. The two men allegedly spoke for more than hour and half, during which time Cardona appeared “preoccupied”.

The second witness also claimed the two men also left the bar and walked around the village square.

Cardona is a regular at the bar on weekends and was allegedly seen by one witness speaking to Alfred Degiorgio in November 2017, one month after the journalist’s murder

A second witness told reporters from France 2 and Radio France that he had seen Cardona speaking to the Degiorgio brothers, both of whom have been accused of her murder – before the murder

Political interests

In his first interview since the murder, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s widower Peter told the Guardian he believed “political interests were blocking the police investigation”.

A source close to the investigation told the Daphne Project to “avoid the assumption this [the murder] was any kind of political conspiracy”.

The Guardian cites sources close to the investigation claiming that police were working on the assumption that the bomb maker was still at large and that whoever had ordered the attacks had links to organised crime.

Sources also told the newspaper that the men had likely been tipped off before the raid at the Marsa potato shed.

Caruana Galizia’s laptop

Caruana Galizia’s sister, Corinne Vella, was quoted by the New York Times saying that the family had held on the journalist’s laptop because it did not trust the authorities in Malta.

