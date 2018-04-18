Police say they had no information a bomb was being made prior to Caruana Galizia murder

The police have issued a statement emphasising that they had no information that a bomb was being put together anywhere in Malta prior to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Referring to what they called “inaccuracies and speculation” found in a Newsbook article - entitled ‘The Daphne Project: “Għaliex ma saritx għassa f’Ħaż-Żebbuġ qabel l-assassinju?” - which asked why the police had not been monitoring the garage in Haz Zebbug where the car bomb which was used to kill Caruana Galizia was built, the police said that a picture was being portrayed which went contrary to how things took place in actual fact.

“It was only after the crime happened, and after tests on various technical equipment was done, that suspicions arose that the Haz Zebbug garage could contain some evidence related to the case,” the police said.

It underlined that, from the testimony heard in the ongoing compilation of evidence in court, it was nowhere stated, and it never resulted that the mobile of George Degiorgio (‘Ic-Ciniz’), one of the persons accused of the murder, had been in a garage in Haz Zebbug.

“The mobiles of the accused were not all found in the sea, as was reported in the article. In the testimony given by the prosecution, it is explained exactly where the mobiles were found on the day of the arrest.”

“Contrary to what was reported, the police would like to put the public’s mind at rest that if it in any way had the slightest indication regarding any criminal activity which could have been ongoing or planned, it would have taken all necessary measures and precautions to ensure that such activity not take place, as it always has done,” the police underscored.