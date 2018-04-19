[WATCH] Civil society activists file police report after Daphne Project allegations

Civil society activists have filed a report at the Valletta police station and have requested an investigation into the allegations published by the Daphne Project.

Activists from the Civil Society Network, il-Kenniesa, Occupy Justice and Awturi had originally planned to hold a protest outside the police station, after former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil was called in for questioning over the alleged use of his car by activists hanging anti-government posters.

Busuttil was meant to be questioned at 3:00pm today, but was later told by the police that he needn’t turn up.

The activists have requested that the police investigate Economy minister Chris Cardona, in light of allegations that he had met the suspects in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, both before and after the assassination.

They accused the police of calling Busuttil in for questioning despite the fact that Kristina Chetcuti, his partner, had stated that she was the one using the car.

“Rather than wasting their time and resources in this way, the police should look into the latest revelations brought to light by the press. The police should bring Chris Cardona in for an interrogation immediately,” the activists said.