Dead cat left on Labour MPs doorstep

The Labour Party said the act committed outside Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi’s home was a ‘clear act of intimidation’

22 April 2018, 11:45am
The Labour Party said the act represented a clear act of intimidation
A dead cat in a brown paper sack was placed on Labour MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi’s doorstep last night, the Labour Party said in a statement.

The bag also contained an anti-government message and was a clear act of intimidation towards Zrinzo Azzopardi, the party said as it called for greater unity.

The MP said that he wanted to avoid the situation escalating, despite the fact that the act had been committed outside his family’s home.

“All of this happened outside my family’s doorstep but I will not be beating any war drums,” he was quoted saying. “This will spur  me on to work harder for unity.”

