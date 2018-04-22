Dead cat left on Labour MPs doorstep

A dead cat in a brown paper sack was placed on Labour MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi’s doorstep last night, the Labour Party said in a statement.

The bag also contained an anti-government message and was a clear act of intimidation towards Zrinzo Azzopardi, the party said as it called for greater unity.

The MP said that he wanted to avoid the situation escalating, despite the fact that the act had been committed outside his family’s home.

“All of this happened outside my family’s doorstep but I will not be beating any war drums,” he was quoted saying. “This will spur me on to work harder for unity.”