Updated | Jason Azzopardi alleges that a police sergeant tipped off criminals before Marsa raid

Updated at 11.23pm with head of government's reaction

Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi has accused a police sergeant of allegedly giving the men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia a tip-off before the December raid on their hideout.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday evening, Azzopardi said the police officer, Aldo Cassar, worked in the police’s criminal intelligence unit, where he was privy to very sensitive information. He was quoting from an article in Italian newspaper La Repubblica that made the tip-off claim.

Azzopardi alleged that Cassar placed a phone call to one of the three men accused with Caruana Galizia’s murder just before the massive police and army raid on the potato shed in Marsa last December. "It was all a mock-up," he retorted, with reference to the security operation.

At the time of their arrest, the men offered no resistance and it is suspected that they disposed of several mobile phones in the sea shortly before the operation.

Azzopardi said Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar was informed of the incriminating phone call Cassar is alleged to have made but all he did was transfer the police officer to the Rapid Intervention Unit.

“You would have thought the Police Commissioner would have started criminal action for the serious crimes committed by this sergeant but no… all he did was offer him a choice to which section within the force he wanted to be transferred,” Azzopardi charged, accusing the Police Commissioner of colluding with criminals.

In Parliament, Azzopardi referred to a report that had been published in the PN organ Il-Mument last June on the same police officer, which claimed that when working in the immigration section he had personally escorted a Libyan national onto a private jet that was carrying the Prime Minister for a trip to Tripoli.

Azzopardi said the same officer had also been implicated in a visas scandal when he acted as guarantor for Libyans obtaining a visa in Malta’s consulate in Tripoli.

However, each time, the officer was simply transferred to some other police section until his eventual transfer to the intelligence unit in 2016.

Azzopardi accused Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of reneging on his promise not to leave any stone unturned in the attempt to find who ordered Caruana Galizia’s murder.

He said Muscat had no interest in doing so, laying the blame for the journalist’s murder at the government’s feet.

It's a lie - head of government communication

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Monday night, Kurt Farrugia, the head of government communication, said the allegations made by Azzopardi are "a lie".

Farrugia also questioned why Azzopardi, who is one of the legal representatives of the Caruana Galizia family in the criminal case against the three men accused of her murder, chose the cover of parliamentary immunity to reveal something like this rather than the law courts.