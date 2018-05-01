Malta Security Service denies prior knowledge of Caruana Galizia assassination plot

In a rare move, the Malta Security Service released a statement categorically denying having any prior knowledge of a plan to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The security service was responding to what it described as “speculative statements” even though it is not customary for it to do so.

The security service is “governed by very specific legislation and strict obligations of data security” and hardly ever issues statements regarding its operations or MO.

Earlier, the police force also denied any prior knowledge or suspicion regarding a plot to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

In Parliament on Monday afternoon, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi asked if it were possible that the security service and police force, who it transpired were tapping at least one of the accused before Caruana Galizia's murder, did not know anything of any plot to assassinate the journalist. He also accused police sergeant Aldo Cassar of having tipped off the three men accused of Caruana Galizia’s murder ahead of their arrest in December.

Azzopardi said Cassar worked in the police’s criminal intelligence unit, where he was privy to very sensitive information. He was quoting from an article in Italian newspaper La Repubblica that made the tip-off claim.

The police denied that Cassar was privy to linked to the murder investigation and that they had already made this clear to Azzopardi when he raised the matter as a lawyer representing the Caruana Galizia family.

Azzopardi alleged that Cassar placed a phone call to one of the three men accused with Caruana Galizia’s murder just before the massive police and army raid on the potato shed in Marsa last December.