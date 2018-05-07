menu

Increase of over 11% in air traffic from last year

Malta International Airport registers a 50% in passenger movements in the past three years

tia_reljic
7 May 2018, 3:34pm
by Tia Reljic
MIA registered a growth of 11.4% in traffic over 2017
A total of 591,283 passenger movements were registered in April of this year by Malta International Airport (MIA), showing a growth of 11.4% when compared to last year.

Passenger traffic through the airport has increased by 50% in the past three years.

Aircraft movements and seat capacity increased by 18.8% and 18.5% respectively during April 2018. Seat occupancy on flights was 80.1%.

Throughout April of this year, there were 4,319 take-offs and landings and 738,048 available seats. The busiest day of the month was Saturday 28, which saw 25,018 passengers pass through the airport.

