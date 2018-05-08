menu

Diver dies in Cirkewwa

Man, 50, encountered difficulties while diving

massimo_costa
8 May 2018, 1:23pm
by Massimo Costa

A 50-year-old British man died this morning, after he encountered difficulties while diving in Cirkewwa.

The police from the Mellieha station were informed of the incident at around 11.45am, and on arriving at the scene, discovered that while two divers, who were probably part of a group, were diving, one of them was having trouble in the water, and was brought up to shore.

He was assisted by people nearby, and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died some time later.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
