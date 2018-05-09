This year's Isle of MTV line-up announced

menu

9 May 2018, 12:50pm
This year's Isle of MTV, being held on 27 June at the Granaries in Floriana, will feature singers Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld and Sigala, together with live vocals from Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be the headlining acts of the festival, which, now in its 12th year is one of the biggest free summer live music shows in Europe.

MTA chairman Gavin Gulia highlighted that festival such as Isle of MTV created a reason for people to visit the island, especially those from younger generations, therefore helping to diversify the demographic mix. This also serve to mitigate seasonanlity and promote peaks in season which are already popular, he said.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said that festival tourism provided a substantial contribution to the development of Malta's touristic product, contributing to the island's economic activity and attracting tourists to specific areas of the island.

Concert goers will have to, for the first time, register in order to attend the free festival, in the interest of preventing overcrowding.

