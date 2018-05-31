[WATCH] Green NGOs call on Planning Authority to confirm vote against Luqa ODZ petrol station

Green NGOs call on Planning Authority to confirm vote against Luqa ODZ petrol station

Nine environmental NGOs are calling on the Planning Authority board to confirm its vote against a proposed petrol station in ODZ land in Luqa. A final decision on the development is expected later in the afternoon.

Members of the public, including journalists, were frisked and had items they were carrying confiscated before being allowed to enter the boardroom.

Last month the PA board’s vote resulted in a tie with chairman Vince Cassar, who holds the casting vote, voting against. However since this decision was contrary to advice of case officer for the development, the vote had to be taken again. The meeting had to be shifted to a different room after Graffitti activists stormed the boardroom and demanded that all fuel station applications be frozen until a review of the policy was completed.

The review has since been completed, with Environment minister Jose Herrera stating that he agreed with the recommendations made by Environment and Resources Authority (ERA). Among other things, the review is recommending that the 3,000sq.m footprint of the ODZ fuel service stations be reduced, as well as the prohibition of the development of brand new petrol stations opposite industrial areas.

Addressing a press conference outside the Planning Authority, Andre callus from Kamp Emergenza Ambjent (KEA) said that under normal circumstances, the board would vote against the application again, especially in view of the clear objections by the ERA.

“We hope that the decision would not change due to back room pressures and that board members will not change their views,” said Callus.

He also noted that the application had be decided on the 17 May, but was again postponed by two weeks. Instead the PA chose to refuse two other applications, clearly in breach of existing policy, he said.

‘We hope this is not a tactic to defuse public anger,’ Callus said.

Edward Mallia from Friends of the Earth noted that the developers presented the application as a relocation from Savoy in Sliema, which was far smaller and was done to greenwash the application. Mallia questioned the need of another petrol station in the area.

He also augured that board members who rarely turn up for such meeting turn up today to determine the vote.

Representatives from Din l Art Helwa and BirdLife Malta, the Ramblers Association also called on the PA to protect ODZ areas.

Activist Ingram Bondin insisted that the policy review, which effectively bans ODZ petrol stations, is immediately enacted and in a way that existing applications are processed according to the new policy.

During last month’s sitting, chairman Vince Cassar, PN representative Marthese Portelli, NGO representative Annick Bonello, environment agency head Victor Axiak and Timothy Gambin voted against the development.

Five board members, including government representative Clayton Bartolo, voted in favour.