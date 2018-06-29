menu

100 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya

A spokesperson for the Libyan coast guard said that 14 people were rescued alive but many more remained missing

yannick_pace
29 June 2018, 2:08pm
by Yannick Pace
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Up to 100 migrants are currently missing off the coast of Libya after a boat they were travelling capsized on Friday afternoon, the Libyan Coast Guard said.

A spokesperson for the coast guard is reported to have said that 14 people were rescued alive but many more remained missing.

The boat capsized off the coast of Libya to east of Tripoli however their departure point and time remains unclear.

The incident comes days after vessel carrying 234 migrants was allowed into Malta after being stranded at sea for six days.

Both Italy and Malta refused the vessel entry into their ports, claiming that the ship’s captain had broken international rules.

The vessel was eventually allowed to Malta after an agreement was reached that will see the migrants on board distributed among willing member states.

On Friday morning European leaders agreed on a migration deal after lengthy talks at the EU Council summit in Brussels. The agreement will see reception centres established within the EU as well as the distribution of refugees among member states.

The deal has however been criticised because it includes no obligation on the part of member states to comply.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
100 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya
National

100 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya
Yannick Pace
PN says EU summit agreement ignores problems faced by Malta on migration
National

PN says EU summit agreement ignores problems faced by Malta on migration
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Food, animals and music: L-Imnarja festival at Buskett comes to a close
National

[WATCH] Food, animals and music: L-Imnarja festival at Buskett comes to a close
Lifeline captain likely to be charged in Malta over 'irregular' ship registration
National

Lifeline captain likely to be charged in Malta over 'irregular' ship registration
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe