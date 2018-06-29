100 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya

Up to 100 migrants are currently missing off the coast of Libya after a boat they were travelling capsized on Friday afternoon, the Libyan Coast Guard said.

A spokesperson for the coast guard is reported to have said that 14 people were rescued alive but many more remained missing.

The boat capsized off the coast of Libya to east of Tripoli however their departure point and time remains unclear.

We are shocked to learn that 1 day after the fatal #EUCO we are facing yet another tragedy. The mortality is dramatically on the rise. #EU these are your victims @RegSprecher @BMI_Bund https://t.co/QI9pU5FItR — Sea-Watch (@seawatchcrew) June 29, 2018

The incident comes days after vessel carrying 234 migrants was allowed into Malta after being stranded at sea for six days.

Both Italy and Malta refused the vessel entry into their ports, claiming that the ship’s captain had broken international rules.

The vessel was eventually allowed to Malta after an agreement was reached that will see the migrants on board distributed among willing member states.

On Friday morning European leaders agreed on a migration deal after lengthy talks at the EU Council summit in Brussels. The agreement will see reception centres established within the EU as well as the distribution of refugees among member states.

The deal has however been criticised because it includes no obligation on the part of member states to comply.