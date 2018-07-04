menu

Gozo to get a regional development authority

Another authority is in the offing and this time it is Gozo’s turn to get a dedicated body that will oversee the island's development and which will include representatives from Gozitan organisations

4 July 2018, 6:44pm
Gozo could get another layer of governance in the form of a representative regional authority
Gozo will get a regional authority that will be responsible for drafting and implementing a strategy for the island’s development, Justyne Caruana said.

The Gozo minister presented the First Reading of a Bill to set up an Authority for Regional Development in Gozo, in Parliament on Wednesday evening.

The creation of such an authority was an electoral pledge. Caruana said the Bill will be released at a later stage for public consultation.

She did not give details but her statement that the authority will include representatives from various Gozitan entities, indicates the authority will not be an elected body.

The Labour Party electoral programme had also suggested the possibility of including the authority in the Constitution.

Gozo has a dedicated ministry and elects five MPs to Parliament.

