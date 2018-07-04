Gozo to get a regional development authority

Gozo will get a regional authority that will be responsible for drafting and implementing a strategy for the island’s development, Justyne Caruana said.

The Gozo minister presented the First Reading of a Bill to set up an Authority for Regional Development in Gozo, in Parliament on Wednesday evening.

The creation of such an authority was an electoral pledge. Caruana said the Bill will be released at a later stage for public consultation.

She did not give details but her statement that the authority will include representatives from various Gozitan entities, indicates the authority will not be an elected body.

The Labour Party electoral programme had also suggested the possibility of including the authority in the Constitution.

Gozo has a dedicated ministry and elects five MPs to Parliament.