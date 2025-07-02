Jason Azzopardi pressured man charged in false residence permits case to testify in Identità probe

Jason Azzopardi has landed himself in hot water after recordings of him influencing a man accused of issuing false residence permits were played out in court.

The man in question is Bernard Attard, who along with Maria Spiteri, was charged with a series of offences including money laundering, human trafficking, fraud and forgery of documents.

On Wednesday Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ordered that a recording of a phone call between Azzopardi and the accused be submitted to the magistrate leading the inquiry, the police commissioner, and the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

During a court sitting involving the accused pair’s case, Attard claimed that Jason Azzopardi spoke to him multiple times and stressed him to testify in the magisterial inquiry into an alleged racket at Identità. The inquiry was launched after a request made by Azzopardi.

The accused explained that while in prison, he was told that he had a visitor who turned out to be Azzopardi.

According to Attard, Azzopardi wanted him to testify, calling him “the key to the truth.”

Following the visit, Attard said Azzopardi called him twice more. During their second phone conversation on June 30, Azzopardi told Attard that he would be testifying to the inquiring magistrate on a particular date.

Attard reported most of these calls to police inspector Lara Butters, except for the final call.

In his testimony, Attard said Azzopardi mentioned politicians, identity cards, and other alleged participants in the scheme. Attard claimed he made it clear to Azzopardi that he had nothing to offer and later asked the prison director not to let any further communication from the lawyer through.

A recording of the final phone call between Azzopardi and Attard was played in court. In it, Azzopardi can be heard telling a prison officer that he needed to speak to “his client,” referring to Attard. When asked by the court if he was ever represented by Azzopardi, Attard responded, “I never was and never will be.”

As the conversation continued, Attard expressed his wish to speak with his own lawyer first. Azzopardi replied that he believed Attard had already done so. Attard responded by saying someone had sent Azzopardi to him and that he had already spoken with police. Azzopardi insisted that everything he had done was with Attard’s permission.

The magistrate ordered that the full call and Attard’s statements be transcribed and sent to Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici (leading the Identità probe), the Police Commissioner, and the Commission for the Administration of Justice, so that possible disciplinary or legal action could be considered against either party.

During the sitting, Attard was granted bail on condition of an €8,000 deposit and a €17,000 personal guarantee. Bail terms included a curfew and an order not to contact anyone else facing similar charges.