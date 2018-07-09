Home Affairs Minister responsible for court evidence tampering - Adrian Delia

The Home Affairs Minister is ultimately politically responsible for the cases of tampering of evidence at the law courts, Adrian Delia said, emphasising the point that the justice system in Malta had to be restored.

Speaking on Net TV regarding the recent multiple cases of meddling with court evidence, Delia said that while the administrative responsibility for this lied on those officials who were entrusted with protecting the evidence, when it came to political responsibility, it was the minister responsible for the police - Michael Farrugia - who had to take the blame.

Turning to a break-in reported at the Sliema police headquarters last night, Delia said it was almost laughable that the Police Commissioner could not even ensure that a police station was safe.

“In the case of the Sliema police station break-in, either someone knew exactly what they wanted and where it was - meaning somebody on the inside gave them the information, which makes the matter very serious - or else there is no security in our police stations. This is very worrying,” Delia said.

While he said the police, who did their duty every day, had to be respected, especially in light of the fact that they were paid less than their European counterparts, and were not equipped properly, the government, on the other hand, was doing all it could to see to it that Malta did not have a functioning justice system.

“For the past months, or even years, we’ve been saying that the last pilar of justice left are the law courts. We’ve seen how the courts are being eroded. This means that we might not even have faith in our courts anymore,” Delia remarked.