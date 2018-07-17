€5 million tender for sewage infrastructure upgrade issued

The Water Services Corporation (WSC) has issued a €5 million tender as part of its strategy to upgrade Malta’s sewage network and treatment infrastructure.

In a statement, the WSC said the village of Dingli was served through a pumping station and a temporary catchment where waste water is collected and later pumped towards the main network.

It said that its latest initiative would allow the station to be bypassed, with waste water proceeding “via gravity mains towards the main Rabat deep gallery”. Moreover, it said that “unconnected residents” in the area would also be served in the process.

“The project has substantial benefits including energy use and odor reduction. The project will also result in less sewage bowser on the road network of the said areas,” the WSC said.

The corporations CEO Richard Bilocca said that the project was in line with the WSC’s strategy to put its customers’ ambition first.

“It will improve the service being offered and limit inconvenience, whilst also reaching such aims with higher energy efficiency performance,” said Bilocca.

Finally, it said that the project would be led by the WSC and “may be” co-financed through cohesion funds.

The corporation reiterated that the sewage infrastructure was very complex and delicate and such infrastructure was damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system. It was therefore very important that only human toilet waste and degradable toilet paper were discharged in the system.

Any suspected foul play or problems with the sewer can be reported to the corporation on freephone: 8007 6400; e-mail: [email protected]; website live chat: www.wsc.com.mt; or on the corporation’s social media.