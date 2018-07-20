menu

Drop in cruise liner arrivals in first half of 2018

yannick_pace
20 July 2018, 12:14pm
by Yannick Pace
The number of cruise liners calling in Malta since the start of the year has fallen by 19% when compared to the same period last year
The number of cruise liner ships calling in Malta between January and June of this year has decreased by roughly 19%, when compared to the same time last year.

Statistics published by NSO show the number of cruise liner calls falling from 149 to 120 in the first half of the year.

The number of ships arriving in Malta decreased by almost a fifth, the number of passengers fell by a margin of 6%, from 268,358 to 252,604.

This means that the number of passengers brought the Malta in the first half of this year was 2,105 passengers per ship, compared with 1,801 passengers per ship in the previous year.

The number of passengers stopping in Gozo remained virtually unchanged.

Finally, the statistics showed a drop in the number of passengers from EU states, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britian.

Increases were recorded in the number of passengers from Australia, Canada and Japan.  

