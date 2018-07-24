Salmonella found in eggs from local farm

Local authorities have confirmed the presence of Salmonella in eggs sampled from a local farm, the Superintendence of Public Health (SPH).

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the SPH said that the health authorities had been alerted by the veterinary authorities that Salmonella was confirmed in eggs sampled from St Joseph Farm-M PLM 005.

It said the sampling had been carried out as part of the Veterinary National Control programme for Salmonella.

It said that a recall from the local market of the eggs packed by this farm had been ordered.

“The public is being advised not to consume any eggs with the St Joseph Farm packaging,” the SPH said.