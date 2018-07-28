menu

‘Travesty of justice’ to prosecute Pierre Portelli, Simon Busuttil says

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said prosecution of a journalist for doing his job does not happen in a democracy

massimo_costa
28 July 2018, 1:26pm
by Massimo Costa
It would be a "travesty of justice" to prosecute Pierre Portelli, Simon Busuttil said

Prosecuting Pierre Portelli for his role in the Egrant inquiry would constitute a “travesty of justice”, Simon Busuttil said on Saturday.

The former Opposition leader joins Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina in calling for solidarity with Portelli, who heads the PN’s media. Aquilina yesterday warned that any criminal action against the journalist would be a clear case of a frame-up.

Reacting to media reports that the Prime Minister could be considering taking legal action against individuals mentioned in the Egrant inquiry, Busuttil said on Twitter that any such prosecution against Portelli would be akin to something “straight out of a dictatorship”.

“If we want to live in a democracy, we cannot let these things pass,” Busuttil said.

Portelli had, during the Egrant inquiry, submitted two declarations of trust for the Panamanian company to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja. The documents, however, turned out to be fraudulent, containing falsified signatures.

On Friday, Aquilina said Portelli had been doing his job as a journalist in the Egrant matter, and had done so despite the risk to himself and his family. He had encouraged others to publicly offer their support to Portelli.


