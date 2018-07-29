Man caught selling contraband cigarettes in Valletta open market

A Libyan man approached by customs officials was caught red-handed selling contraband cigarettes in Valletta’s open-air market.

The man who acted agitated and refused to cooperate, forced the customs officials to request police back-up and was placed under arrest.

In a statement, Customs said the man had seven cartons, each containing approximately 200 cigarettes of ‘cheap whites’.

An investigation is underway.

Recently, fines for selling contraband cigarettes have been increased in a bid to curb the illegal activity.