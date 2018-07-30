Delia backs down on resignation call, Busuttil loses good governance role

Adrian Delia will not insist on his request for Simon Busuttil to suspend himself from the Nationalist Party parliamentary group, as an agreement has been reached after days of discussions.

Busuttil will, however, not retain his shadow minister position, losing his portfolio as spokesperson for good governance.

Nationalist MP Clyde Puli said that an agreement had been reached for no additional steps to be taken against Busuttil, after the former Opposition leader agreed to the terms laid out before him, namely that he would not remain a shadow minister, but will not resign as a PN MP.

“We won’t be taking any steps backwards, but we won’t be taking any further action either,” Puli said.

In a statement, Delia confirmed there would be no more internal party procedures in regards to Busuttil.

The decision will be confirmed by the PN’s Administrative Council.

The agreement comes more than a week after Delia asked Busuttil to suspend himself from the PN parliamentary group, following the publication of the findings of Magistrate Aaron Bugeja's report on the Egrant inquiry. Delia had said that since Busuttil had made the allegations regarding the ownership of Egrant his own, he would be losing his good governance portfolio, also requesting that he (Busuttil) suspend himself as a PN MP.

Delia said that other magisterial inquiries, which raised serious questions regarding the behaviour of high ranking officials of Joseph Muscat’s government, in particular Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prim Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, were ongoing.

These officials still enjoy complete impunity, despite the clear evidence of their irresponsible actions, he said.

The party will be directly following the inquiries’ procedures, and requesting that justice is done as soon as possible.

In a press release, Busuttil said he was “welcoming the Nationalist Party’s leader statement in my regard”.

“I believe the Opposition should be united against our only political adversary - the present government,” he said.