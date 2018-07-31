menu

PD wants lobbyist register to stop private interests 'dictating' political agenda

The party also reminded both the Prime Minister and Opposition leader that the time has come for a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life to be appointed

yannick_pace
31 July 2018, 11:02am
by Yannick Pace
The PD has called for the establishment of a lobbyist register in a bid to increase transperancy
The Democratic Party is calling for the establishment of a lobbyist register in a bid to increase transparency and ensure that decisions are not taken on the basis of financial interests.

In a statement, the party claimed that society’s values and moral fibres had deteriorated in recent years.

“Democracy in Malta has been overtaken by the lack of good governance where autonomy and the independence of entities and institutions has been eroded,” the statement read.

“Party allegiance and partisan politics have shackled public opinion to the point that the people no longer have the space to think independently. The perception of many is that politics is dirty and separates ‘us’ from ‘them’.”

The PD stressed that “well known powerful individuals” have ended up dictating the country’s agenda “because it is in their own interest that the present political system in Malta remains as it is, with two parties that depend on their resources”.

As such, the PD said that one challenge affecting good governance is lobbyists.

“Their work is to influence the running of the country strategically for their benefit or the benefit of those they represent. They are accountable only to their employers, their shareholders, or the consumers of commercial business, and use either money or influence to pave their way. It is about time that Malta establishes a Lobbyist Register because this is the only way that we can witness more transparency and remove the threat of pecuniary interests.”

Furthermore, the party said that it felt it was the “opportune moment” to remind both the Prime Minister and Opposition leader that if they really believe in good governance, a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life should be appointed as soon as possible.

A motion by the PD to establish a permanent committee to supervise the regulatory bodies in the financial and gaming sectors should also be discussed once parliament reconvenes, the party said.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
