Consumer affairs authority issues warning over travel agent

A Public Warning Statement has been issued by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) after it received “an appreciable number of complaints” against a travel agency.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the MCCAA said that the complaints against the company, A.P.C. Travel Bureau Limited, related to issues concerning pre-paid bookings, which it said had allegedly not been honoured, despite promises by the company that it would rectify the situation.

It said that a number of complaints had also been received by the Malta Tourism Authority, and that both entities are collaborating in order to assists consumers.

The MCCAA said the MCCAA has revoked the company’s license and handed it an enforcement notice. As such, the company is prohibited from taking further bookings with immediate effect and is being forced to honour any existing bookings.

“This following repeated warnings by the Malta Tourism Authority and the recommendation by the Insolvency Fund Managing Board of the same authority,” the MCCAA said.

The public, it said, was being asked to forward any complaints to the Office for Consumer Affairs on [email protected], or by calling 8007 4400.

Alternatively, one can register a complaint online on http://mccaa.org.mt/home/complaint or by visiting the MCCAA offices at Mizzi House, National Road, Blata l-Bajda, between 8am and 12:30pm.