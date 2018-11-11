menu

Marsa argument results in three hospitalised and two damaged cars

At around 3am on Sunday morning, Rapid Intervention Unit investigated reports of a fight in Marsa that concluded in damaged vehicles and three hospitalised individuals

david_hudson
11 November 2018, 9:33am
by David Hudson

Three individuals were hospitalised after an argument broke out in Marsa, Police reported. The fight broke out at around 3am. Three men involved in the argument had also reportedly damaged two parked cars in the area.

The fight was between a Hamrun resident, 33 years old, a Qormi resident of 42 years of age, and another Qormi resident, 41 years old. District Police, together with the Rapid Intervention Unit, arrived on site sometime after 3am and found two damaged vehicles, apparently damaged by the car that was being driven by one of the men involved in the argument.

The three involved were transported to Mater Dei hospital. Th 42-year old from Qormi is reportedly suffering from serious injuries, but the 33-year old is unharmed. The remaining man is still undergoing treatment and his condition is currently unknown.

Police investigations continue.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
Malta's reputation is not just important, it's fundamental - Adrian Delia
National

Malta's reputation is not just important, it's fundamental - Adrian Delia
David Hudson
17 Black: ‘Let rule of law take its course’, Muscat says
National

17 Black: ‘Let rule of law take its course’, Muscat says
David Hudson
Resignations of Schembri and Mizzi ‘should be obvious and immediate’ - Graffitti
National

Resignations of Schembri and Mizzi ‘should be obvious and immediate’ - Graffitti
Matthew Vella
Marsa argument results in three hospitalised and two damaged cars
National

Marsa argument results in three hospitalised and two damaged cars
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe