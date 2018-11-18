menu

Adrian Delia hits out at secretive elite who ‘conceal their own wrongdoing’

Opposition leader raises doubts over veracity of reports that claim new magisterial inquiry was recently launched into 17 Black revelations

kurt_sansone
Last updated on 18 November 2018, 5:13pm
by Kurt Sansone
Opposition Leader Adrian Delia
Opposition Leader Adrian Delia

Adrian Delia has questioned the veracity of a news report claiming that a new magisterial inquiry into 17 Black was recently launched.
The Opposition leader was referring to a report in The Sunday Times of Malta that quoted police sources saying that apart from being subject to a criminal investigation, the recent allegations regarding 17 Black were also being probed by a new magisterial inquiry.

Delia questioned the timing of this story, describing it as “curious”, coming on the back of serious accusations that 17 Black was owned by Tumas Group’s Yorgen Fenech. The Dubai-based company had been listed as a target client for the Panama firms of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

Fenech is also an investor in Electrogas, the company that won the multi-million-euro gas power station tender. 

The Nationalist Party leader said on Sunday that if the story were true, it would have been appropriate for the police commissioner to hold a press conference.

“This is… a country of secrets, of a few people who decide to conceal their own wrongdoing,” Delia said while addressing PN supporters at the Sliema party club.

Delia said the ownership of Schembri’s and Mizzi’s Panama companies and the source of their prospective revenue was “fact, not spin”.
On the Satabank issue, Delia said that unlike the Pilatus Bank closure, Dr Delia warned that unlike Pilatus Bank which was recently closed, the freezing of the Satabank accounts was harming honest workers who received their salaries at the bank.

He lamented the reputational damage Malta was suffering and blamed the government for doing nothing to address the situation.

Delia said that the alternative gas power project, which was one of the Labour party's main proposals in the 2013 general election was not intended to lower utility rates but meant to steal taxpayer's money.

Dr Delia also reiterated his pledge that households being overcharged under the current billing system would get refunded if the PN was elected to government.

In his address, he accused Finance Minister Edward Scicluna of turning a blind eye to serious warnings from the European Banking Authority and the European Commission on the financial services sector.

The opposition leader said once again that Malta's hits to its reputation were not just damaging to the government but putting the entire country at risk, shadowing its banking sector and dooming prospects of attracting investments in blockchain. 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Seven individuals hospitalised after bypass collision
National

Seven individuals hospitalised after bypass collision
David Hudson
Adrian Delia hits out at secretive elite who ‘conceal their own wrongdoing’
National

Adrian Delia hits out at secretive elite who ‘conceal their own wrongdoing’
Kurt Sansone
Since 2013 the government has started a process of modernisation - Joseph Muscat
National

Since 2013 the government has started a process of modernisation - Joseph Muscat
David Hudson
PN stalwarts set up new civil society organisation: Repubblika
National

PN stalwarts set up new civil society organisation: Repubblika
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe