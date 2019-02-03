menu

Romanian hospitalised after four-car collision in Marsascala

Four cars were involved in a collision in Marsascala earlier today

david_hudson
3 February 2019, 2:37pm
by David Hudson

A Romanian man was hospitalised after a four-car collision in Marsascala, Police have said.

The man, 26 years old, was conveyed to Mater Dei in an ambulance but was later certified to not have suffered any serious injuries.

The accident took place on Triq Qaliet in Marsascala at around 7am on Sunday. Four cars were damaged from the collision, including a parked car.

The Romanian man, resident of Paola was driving a Fiat.

A police investigation is ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
Aquarius migrant used false passport to reunite with wife
National

Aquarius migrant used false passport to reunite with wife
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Migrant communities unaware female genital mutilation is illegal in Malta, study finds
National

[WATCH] Migrant communities unaware female genital mutilation is illegal in Malta, study finds
Laura Calleja
Labour, Nationalists will get equal amount of MPs in proposed quota system
National

Labour, Nationalists will get equal amount of MPs in proposed quota system
Matthew Vella
Romanian hospitalised after four-car collision in Marsascala
National

Romanian hospitalised after four-car collision in Marsascala
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.