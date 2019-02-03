Romanian hospitalised after four-car collision in Marsascala

A Romanian man was hospitalised after a four-car collision in Marsascala, Police have said.

The man, 26 years old, was conveyed to Mater Dei in an ambulance but was later certified to not have suffered any serious injuries.

The accident took place on Triq Qaliet in Marsascala at around 7am on Sunday. Four cars were damaged from the collision, including a parked car.

The Romanian man, resident of Paola was driving a Fiat.

A police investigation is ongoing.